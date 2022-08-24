HomeNews
More fire Beacon Boxes installed in Malibu to assist with fire response

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
Photo courtesy City of Malibu.

This past week, the city completed the installation of the first round of Beacon Boxes. The city has purchased 47 of the boxes and is installing them at all major intersections along PCH. These bright red boxes hold maps for agencies from outside of the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s jurisdiction to use in the event of a large brush fire.

They are unique to each neighborhood and have information like which dead end streets have turn-around areas, pool locations, hydrants and draft hydrants, and much more valuable information for firefighting resources from outside the area.

Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

