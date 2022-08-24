More fire Beacon Boxes installed in Malibu to assist with fire response

This past week, the city completed the installation of the first round of Beacon Boxes. The city has purchased 47 of the boxes and is installing them at all major intersections along PCH. These bright red boxes hold maps for agencies from outside of the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s jurisdiction to use in the event of a large brush fire.

They are unique to each neighborhood and have information like which dead end streets have turn-around areas, pool locations, hydrants and draft hydrants, and much more valuable information for firefighting resources from outside the area.

