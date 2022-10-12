Missing person found dead in Santa Monica Mountains; foul play suspected

Foul play is suspected in the death of a missing Camarillo man. The body of 35-year-old Jose Velasquez was found around 6:00 p.m. Mon, Oct. 3.

Hikers discovered the body near the 2600 block of April Road in Agoura Hills, west of King Gillette Ranch. According to reports, the body was found wrapped in a tarp that was tied with a bungee cord.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Velasquez had been missing since July and disappeared “under suspicious circumstances” which are being investigated by homicide detectives. Velasquez’s whereabouts were last at the Janss Market Place shopping center in Thousand Oaks on July 27.

Just days later on August 1, the man’s work van was found abandoned four miles from the shopping center. Velasquez was a general contractor originally from Honduras. His family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses in Virginia where he previously lived before moving to southern California.

Story was updated at 2 p.m. he was a missing person, not a missing hiker.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...