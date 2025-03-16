Micro Earthquake Shakes Malibu: Did You Feel It?

A small earthquake rattled Malibu on Sunday evening, March 16, at 8:21 p.m. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the microquake measured a magnitude of 1.5 and occurred approximately 10 kilometers (6 miles) northwest of Malibu. The event struck at a depth of 11 kilometers (7 miles) beneath the surface.

While the quake was relatively minor and unlikely to have been widely felt, residents in nearby areas such as Westlake Village, Agoura Hills, Thousand Oaks, and Oak Park may have experienced slight vibrations. Given its low magnitude, the earthquake did not cause any reported damage or injuries.

USGS data indicates that earthquakes of this size are common in seismically active Southern California, though they typically go unnoticed by most residents.

Seismologists emphasize that small earthquakes serve as reminders of the region’s active fault lines and the importance of earthquake preparedness. Experts encourage residents to review their emergency plans and supplies in the event of a larger seismic event.

If you felt the earthquake, the USGS invites the public to report their experiences on the “Did You Feel It?” section of their website to help scientists gather data on the quake’s impact.

For more information on earthquake safety and preparedness, visit the USGS or local emergency management websites.

