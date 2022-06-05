Jefferson “Zuma Jay” Wagner, along with his partner Candace Brown and friends, joined in on Malibu’s 1st Annual Taps Across America event, which is a national event held every year on Memorial Day.

Wagner stated that he felt it was important to begin this now two-year national moment, “A National Moment of Remembrance,” here in Malibu. The event started at 3 p.m.

Americans across the nation joined together for Taps Across America, which is a one-of-a-kind Memorial Day tribute. The event honors the fallen by playing Taps at 3 p.m., the National Moment of Remembrance.

The goal of the movement is that one day the true meaning of Memorial Day will be honored that no matter where you are at 3 p.m. local time, you will hear Taps played.

Currently, no reporting is set up to know precisely how many played Taps this year or how many heard it; however, according to social media and other media outlets, Taps Across America has been widely embraced in all 50 states. And thanks to Wagner, Brown, and friends, it is a start of a tradition to remember in Malibu. Photos by Julie Ellerton/TMT

