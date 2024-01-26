Meeting on proposed changes to SMMUSD School Board elections to be held in Malibu

A proposal to change the method in which Malibu and Santa Monica voters elect Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District Board of Education members is on the table for discussion on Jan. 31. The public hearing scheduled for 6 p.m. at Santa Monica College’s Malibu campus will be the first of two hearings focusing on changing the current area-wide voting system to trustee voting areas. A proposal would divide the voting areas into seven districts that can elect one board member from their district every four-year voting cycle for a four-year term. Currently, all registered voters in the two cities get to vote for at-large candidates area-wide. Many have argued the current system disadvantages Malibu voters, who typically can only elect one member to the board. Proposed maps split Malibu into two separate districts. Public input is sought at the Jan. 31 meeting and another scheduled Feb. 10 at 9:30 a.m. at SMMUSD headquarters located at 1717 4th. St. in Santa Monica.

