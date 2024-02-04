Matt Rapf, Local Realtor and Malibu Native Dies Suddenly

​A lifelong resident of Malibu who grew up on the beach in Malibu Colony, Matt Rapf, 61, passed away suddenly on February 4 as he was participating in a paddle out honoring Lyon Herron at Zuma Beach. A local realtor for more than 35 years, Rapf was well known in the business community and was in the real estate sector since 1983.

​“I was born and raised in Malibu,” Rapf stated on his website, noting that he learned the real estate business from his mother, Carol Rapf. “My Grandfather first settled in the Colony in the 1930s.

​Locals took to social media to comment on the loss, with many referring to Rapf as a local legend. “Matt was an iconic surfer from a long line of long time locals.” Steve Lee Woods posted.

​Rapf leaves behind his wife, Jill, son, Luke, and daughter, Chloe. Services have not been announced.

