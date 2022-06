A man died this afternoon in the waters off Big Dume Beach.

Little information was immediately available as to the circumstances of the victim’s death or his identity.

A water rescue took place around 3 p.m. just below Cliffside Dr., with some initial reports indicating a boat had overturned, though this has yet to be confirmed.

The beach is closed for the rest of the day as authorities investigate.

Rescue #Malibu 29317 Cliffside Dr. Report of cliff rescue in progress. FD, SO, Malibu Patrol en route. Expires 3pm. 205 — The Dispatch Station (@TheDispatchStn) June 23, 2022

This is an developing story.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...