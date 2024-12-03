Malibu’s Rising Star: Chloe Loquet

Coca-Cola Scholarship finalist, published poet, and community leader shines with vision for the future

Chloe Loquet, a senior at Malibu High School with a 4.0 GPA, exemplifies the excellence fostered by our community’s public schools. An AP Scholar with Distinction, Chloe is a published poet, and her short script has even been published by Oxford Press. She serves as president of the MHS Model U.N. Club and leads the school’s mock trial team, which reached the semi-finals last year, ranking among the top eight teams in Los Angeles County.

As co-captain of the varsity soccer and golf teams, Chloe demonstrates her athletic prowess, and she has been a dedicated member of the school’s symphony orchestra throughout high school. Beyond school, Chloe serves as an inaugural member of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Teen Council, where she helps curate film screenings, design youth programs, and develop exhibits. She also chairs the City of Malibu’s Harry Barovsky Memorial Youth Commission, showcasing her commitment to leadership and community service.

She’s Chloe Loquet, one of Malibu’s prestigious high school academicians. Now, Loquet has placed in the top 1.2 percent out of more than 105,000 scholarship applicants across the nation vying for the Coca-Cola Scholarship who were selected based on their academic excellence, leadership, and service demonstrated in school and community activities.

“Chloe is the only student within our SMMUSD to be chosen [for the scholarship],” Chloe’s mother, Darlene Caamaño Loquet, said with a wonderful tone mixing a combination of parental pride and reverence. “I was told by Linh Snyder, MHS’s college counselor, that in the nine years she has been at MHS, there has never been a student finalist.”

Helping Haitian women in the upper plateau

When one chats with Chloe, she’s wicked smart, quick-witted, well-humored, humble, and bursting with stellar ideas. Ideas that include her helping women in the upper plateau in Haiti, the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere. She serves as co-president of MHS’s Zanmi Club, a wonderful organization that provides those women with the materials they need to create baskets and dolls, pays for those handmade items to be shipped back to Malibu, and then sells those items, raising money to send back to the women.

“Zanmi means friend in the Haitian Creole language and the club was founded after the terrible 2010 earthquake in Haiti. Chloe explained. “The club had become dormant, a fact that I and some friends were motivated to change because the mission really resonated with us.”

Over the years, Zamni has provided the women makers with an ambulance, a water purification system and propane stoves, Chloe informs enthusiastically.

Now, Chloe and her team are pursuing creating a new opportunity for the Haitian women.

“We are developing a business plan so that the cruise ships that dock in Haiti can sell the dolls and baskets,” she said, noting that the team is endeavoring to accomplish that despite the country’s political turmoil.

Now that’s a great idea!

An Oxford summer experience helped to crystallize Chloe’s college and professional goals

“Chloe’s participation at the Oxford University Summer Session has really helped her define what she wants in her college experience and her possible professional goals,” Darlene shared.

Chiming in, Chloe explained, “The Oxford program offered me a major course in law and society and a minor course in creative writing which helped me to view issues through a global lens. In college, I am interested in pursuing an interdisciplinary degree focusing on politics, philosophy, and economics.”

After that, Chloe said, “I think I will pursue a law degree focusing on intellectual property.”

A future leader for Malibuites to follow

“I was blessed to have Chloe intern for my law office.” Ian Rowen, founder of The Malibu Lawyer and The Business Agency, said. “Her unique blend of devotion, compassion, and resilience shines through her many accomplishments and the genuine attention she brings to our community. Chloe is a great representation of the potential of Malibu’s youth.”

One of the things on Chloe’s mind these days concerns the potential of Malibu’s youth to participate in the City of Malibu’s vision statement.

“Chloe and I have worked together to create a new Vision Statement for the city — a working document emphasizing the environment as a stakeholder in any decision the city of Malibu makes.” said Malibu Poet Laureate Emeritus Ann Buxie. “Chloe believes, as do I, that this vision statement, which is part of the city’s formal documents, must include input from the younger generation — the one not yet qualified to vote, and the one who will live into the consequence of a vision acted upon now. As time and climate and social conditions do change, we believe that restating the vision to honor these younger voices and reflect their visions will serve the city and its positions.”

Chloe’s very impressive curriculum vitae further describes the effort, noting that the vision statement is written in the form of an aisling — an Irish dream sonnet — and that it “reflects desires of all generations of the community and recognizes the environment as a stakeholder in the community.”

“Though these visions or dream statements may not be ‘officially’ adopted, we anticipate that they will be recognized by the city as the council works to serve all of us.” Buxie stated. “Chloe not only has a poetic sensibility, but she is sensitive to our physical, social, and cultural environment. I trust that she will be a leader I can follow.”

Elaborating, Buxie noted, “Chloe has also participated in the annual poetry event at City Hall and been published in one of the city’s poetry anthologies. In other words, Chloe doesn’t sit around. She does things!”

