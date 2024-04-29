Malibu’s Dick Van Dyke earns historic Daytime Emmy nomination

Malibu’s Dick Van Dyke has made history as the oldest performer to win a Daytime Emmy Award nomination.

The legendary actor and entertainer was nominated Friday for his guest performance on the Peacock network soap opera “Days of Our Lives.” The 98-year-old Van Dyke portrayed an amnesiac in a four-part plot line on the daytime drama series last September. Van Dyke becomes the oldest-ever Daytime Emmy nominee.

The late producer Norman Lear, at age 100, was the oldest person to receive a Primetime Emmy nod in 2022. The legendary Van Dyke has already earned five Primetime Emmys. Three were won for his 1960s classic TV sitcom “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” The entertainment icon has also won a prestigious Tony, Grammy, and Kennedy Center Honor. The Emmys telecast will be held June 7.

