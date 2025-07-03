Malibu’s Dick Van Dyke celebrated at sold-out Vandy Camp

Fans from around the world gather at Malibu High School

The legendary Dick Van Dyke — actor, singer, comedian, and lifelong champion of the arts — was celebrated Saturday, June 28 at a sold-out event that blended vintage flair, heartfelt tributes, and community spirit. The occasion marked the third installment of Vandy Camp, where fans gather to sing songs popularized by the beloved entertainer and celebrate Van Dyke’s talent and legacy.

This Vandy Camp was held at the newly christened Arlene and Dick Van Dyke Theater at Malibu High School. Fans from around the country and a few who flew in from Europe, many dressed in Van Dyke-inspired costumes — a la Mary Poppins — packed the 330-seat theater for an afternoon filled with music, laughter, but mostly love. The crowd’s enthusiasm was contagious.

For many attendees, the chance to be in the presence of the nearly 100-year-old icon was motivation to travel great distances hoping for a chance to meet their hero. One such fan was 18-year-old Senne Claes, a young composer who flew in from Belgium just for the event. “Dick Van Dyke is my biggest inspiration,” Claes said. “Malibu was far, but I really wanted to meet him. I’m a really big fan.”

The Vantastix — (from left) Bryan Chadima, Arlene Van Dyke, Mike Mendyke, and Eric Bradley — perform at Vandy Camp, held at the Arlene and Dick Van Dyke Theater at Malibu High School. Photo by Craig Allyn Photography, courtesy of Chris Isaacson Presents.

Van Dyke, who turns 100 Dec. 13, had appeared at two previous Vandy Camp events, performing and greeting fans with his signature charm. While he had hoped to attend Saturday’s celebration, he apparently wasn’t feeling well enough to make it in person. His wife Arlene broke the news gently while the devoted crowd took it with grace, applauding Van Dyke’s enduring spirit and sending thoughtful well wishes his way. During the live-streamed event that the award-winning entertainer watched from home, dozens of attendees voiced get wells and gave heartfelt testimonials expressing their appreciation of Van Dyke’s talents over the years — one moving account from a woman who said watching Van Dyke’s star turn in “Diagnosis Murder” helped her get through a terminal cancer diagnosis more than 25 years ago.

Performers handpicked by Dick and Arlene, including Dustbowl Revival, Janet Klein and Her Parlor Boys, and Tony Guerrero, delivered nostalgic, vaudeville-inspired sets that captured the whimsical energy Van Dyke is known for. Live-streaming extended the celebration far and wide.

“Live-streaming this event felt like something Dick would absolutely embrace,” one organizer said. “His career has spanned everything — Broadway, television, film, vinyl, and now viral. If anyone could pull off a digital mic drop, it’s him.”

Beyond the festivities, the event also served a deeper purpose: raising funds for a forthcoming Dick Van Dyke Museum and to support the Van Dyke Endowment for the Arts which supports visual and performing arts across Malibu’s four public schools. Jolynn Regan, who manages the endowment, explained a seat-naming initiative. For $2,000, donors can name a seat in the Arlene and Dick Van Dyke Theater, with names to be transferred to the new Malibu High Performing Arts Center once it’s completed — currently estimated to open in four years as part of phase two of Malibu High School’s revitalization.

“This theater has come a long way,” Regan said. “It’s now a beautiful space, thanks to partnerships with the Malibu Education Foundation, the Shark Fund, and Arts Angels. We painted, upgraded the green room, and really brought it to life.”

A fundraiser in 2024 brought in $220,000, the bulk of which remains in the endowment, generating interest to support local arts programs year after year. Already, the fund has distributed $5,000 mini-grants to each Malibu public school to cover essentials like art teachers, clay for ceramics, paints, and other materials that aren’t typically covered by district budgets.

“You’d think arts would be well funded here because we’re in Malibu,” Regan said. “But we’ve really struggle — between wildfires and families moving away, our schools need support. The arts keep kids engaged, and it’s more important than ever.”

Vandy Camp is an event where fans gather to sing the songs popularized by Dick Van Dyke, who couldn’t make this particular camp because he wasn’t feeling well. Craig Allyn Photography

Van Dyke’s own artistic journey began in high school, making the endowment especially personal for him and Arlene. “It’s incredibly remarkable that Mr. Van Dyke continues to give back to schools — or even thinks about us — at almost 100 years old,” Regan said. “We are so lucky. We are so honored.”

Those interested in naming a seat can contact Regan directly at jolynnregan@gmail.com or visit the Malibu Education Foundation website and click on the Van Dyke Endowment tab for more information. All donations are tax-deductible and serve as lasting gifts to the arts and education.

Looking ahead, Regan hinted at another event in the works: “We’re already planning something for his 100th birthday in December,” she said. “It’s going to be special.”

Arlene Van Dyke hinted at the same. Offering a hopeful note while performing with acapella group, The Vantastix, she noted, “I’m pretty confident he’ll be at the next one,” she said with a smile, adding, “Dick Van Dyke fans are the most wonderful human beings I’ve ever known.”