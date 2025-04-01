Malibu’s 2025 Homeless count shows a continued decline

Malibu’s latest Homeless Count results reflect a steady and significant decline in the number of people experiencing homelessness in the community. The 2025 count recorded a drop to 33 individuals, down from 69 in 2024, marking the lowest number since the City began tracking in 2016. While the data is still pending final confirmation from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), the trend highlights the effectiveness of Malibu’s ongoing initiatives in outreach, enforcement, and housing placement.

“This steady reduction in homelessness is a testament to Malibu’s commitment to real solutions that balance public safety and quality of life impacts with effective, compassionate services that are successfully transitioning people into housing,” said Mayor Doug Stewart. “Through strategic partnerships, persistent outreach, and a focus on long-term housing solutions, we are making a meaningful impact. I want to thank our Homeless Outreach Team, law enforcement, community partners, and City staff for their dedication and success in addressing homelessness in Malibu.”

Outreach and Encampment Response

Malibu’s Homeless Outreach Team, operated by The People Concern, continues to help individuals transition out of homelessness through permanent housing, interim placements, and family reunification. In 2024, the City’s outreach team placed 72 individuals into housing, the highest number since services began in 2017.

Additionally, Malibu has remained proactive in addressing encampments to mitigate public safety concerns and wildfire risks. Working alongside the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the City cleared 44 encampments in 2024, up from 29 in 2023. Red Flag fire conditions continue to prompt expedited encampment removals to reduce fire hazards, with only seven encampment-related fire incidents reported in 2024.

Impact of Recent Wildfires

The 2025 Homeless Count was conducted exclusively by Malibu’s Homeless Outreach Team and LAHSA representatives, without community volunteers, due to safety concerns and road closures along Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) following the Palisades and Franklin Fires. The impact of these fires may have affected the count, as displaced individuals may have relocated outside the surveyed areas.

Homelessness Trends in Malibu

Since 2016, Malibu has seen a steady decline in its homeless population:

2016 – 161

– 161 2017 – 178

– 178 2018 – 155

– 155 2019 – 154

– 154 2020 – 239

– 239 2021 – 157* (Unofficial count due to LAHSA cancellation)

– 157* (Unofficial count due to LAHSA cancellation) 2022 – 81

– 81 2023 – 71

– 71 2024 – 69

– 69 2025 – 33** (Preliminary data, pending LAHSA analysis)

In 2023, Malibu extended its contract with The People Concern through 2027, ensuring continued outreach and support services to address homelessness in the city.

For more information about Malibu’s efforts to address homelessness, including monthly reports on outreach activities, visit the City’s official website.

