Malibu weighs in on Emmy nods

The Emmy nominations are in and there are plenty to choose from. Let’s face it, with all the fare on television these days, the choices can be a bit overwhelming.

Emmy voters have been inundated with submissions. At last count, there were 800 in the drama, supporting and acting categories alone! Even so, the academy delivered a grab bag of front runners and surprises.

When it comes to the 74th awards showdown, HBO and HBO Max led all networks in nods. Its programing features “Succession,” “The White Lotus,” “Hacks” and “Euphoria.” The HBO Max shows which includes not only “Hacks,” but “The Flight Attendant” and “Station Eleven” grabbed 32 nominations, leaving HBO’s true count with a grand total of 108.

On the other side, red-hot Netflix got 105 gets with a little push from the acclaimed “Stranger Things” and “Ozark.”

And let’s not forget the unlikely hit “Squid Game.” The quirky program is the first non-English-language series to be nominated in the drama category.

In the surprises category, “Better Call Saul,” kept phones ringing off the hook with its coveted nom.

In recent years, both HBO and Netflix have been jaw to jaw in the Emmy race. In the meantime, Netflix has taken a hit amid a downturn in subscriptions and revenue. It recently reported a loss of 2 million subscribers in the recent quarter. There has also been winds of change with Warner Bros. and Discovery at the helm.

The previous year, HBO and Netflix were down to the wire with Home Box Office just barely edging out its competitor with 130 nominations as opposed to the Netflix take of 129. So the battle goes on.

As for the big nominations, look for a mixed bag of “Better Call Saul,” “Ozark,” “Euphoria,” “Squid Game,” “Stranger Things,” and “Yellowjackets” in the drama category.

Men in a dramatic role include Jason Bateman for “Ozark,” Brian Cox for “Succession,” and Lee Jung-jae for “Squid Game.”

In the comedy category, there is a full plate to be had. “Ted Lasso” is said to be the front runner. It’s in line with “Barry,” and faces tough competition with the dynamic duo of funnymen Steve Martin and Martin Short in “Only Murders in the Building.” My money is on the hugely popular “Ted Lasso” to win, but we will see soon. Others to win the laugh-out-loud category are Rachel Brosnahan for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Henry Winkler for “Barry,” and Jean Smart for “Hacks.”

In a category of hard choices, perhaps the most difficult is last on the list. It’s the variety talk show series, which pits “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” against “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” and “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.” All are great late-night fare and all worthy.

To wrap it up, you will find the best variety special, which features the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.

So keep your pencils sharp and your scorecard handy. There’s a load of categories to choose from this year.

The crowded Primetime Emmy Awards will take place in September.

