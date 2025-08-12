Malibu-Topanga business interruption fund offers grants to local businesses impacted by road closures

The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity, in partnership with Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, has launched the Malibu-Topanga Business Interruption Fund to support small businesses struggling after the extended closures of Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) and Topanga Canyon Boulevard. The shutdowns, prompted by severe windstorms and wildfires in January 2025, caused significant revenue losses for many local businesses.

The new program aims to provide critical financial relief, offering grants of up to $20,000 to eligible small businesses in the 90265 (Malibu) and 90290 (Topanga) ZIP codes. The funding is designed to help businesses recover lost income and maintain operations during the county’s economic recovery efforts.

To qualify, applicants must:

Operate a small business with annual revenue under $6 million and fewer than 100 employees.

Have experienced at least a 10% year-over-year revenue loss between January and May.

Maintain a brick-and-mortar storefront or conduct business through in-person services.

Applications are open from Wednesday, July 23, through Friday, August 22. Businesses are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to secure funds that can help offset the financial impact of the road closures.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our coastal and canyon communities,” said Supervisor Horvath. “This fund is an important step to ensure they can recover, rebuild, and continue serving residents and visitors.”

For more information or to apply, visit the Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity’s website here.

