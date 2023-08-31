Malibu students welcomed back to school

Malibu Schools Pathway executive director says enrollment has been ‘fairly stable’

Summer is winding down, which means school is back in session. Last week, Malibu students returned to their classrooms for the fall 2023 semester.

Malibu Middle/High School students couldn’t wait to see their friends and compare their schedules. While faculty helped guide incoming middle school students to their assigned classrooms, high school students were excited to see their friends after a long summer break.

Malibu Middle/High School students were excited to return to school and were busy comparing their schedules with their friends. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT Malibu Middle/High School students were excited to return to school and were busy comparing their schedules with their friends. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT Malibu Middle/High School students were excited to return to school and were busy comparing their schedules with their friends. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT

Faculty had two separate tables, one for middle school school students and one for high school students, and were giving them their schedules for the year.

“We’re very excited; it’s a lively campus again,” French instructor Audrey Scoffie said. “And it’s really fun to see them discover their schedules and get excited about class.”

On the first day, Malibu Schools Pathway Executive Director Isaac Burgess welcomed Malibu Middle and High School students back to campus and helped new students find their first class for the day.

Malibu Schools Pathway Executive Director Isaac Burgess helps a new student find her first class for the day. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT Malibu Schools Pathway Executive Director Isaac Burgess (center) and Dr. Maia Zander (far right) along with Malibu Middle School students, smile for a photo for the first day back to school on Thursday, Aug. 24. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

“I know our staff, teachers, and everyone have been planning for a great year for our students, and this year, what’s important for us is looking through things through the lens of equity and inclusion and helping students and everyone have a sense of belonging, a sense of curiosity and a sense of empowerment,” Burgess said. “This year, were really helping make connections with students so they can really have a great experience. I think the students are happy to be back, they’re excited to be here, but we’re really excited to have them too.”

Burgess said he was also pleased with the enrollment.

“We haven’t seen any major decline from the previous school year, so the enrollment for across all of our sites have been pretty stable,” Burgess said. “There hasn’t been a drastic drop in enrollment, we’ve seen an increase in our TK [Transitional Kindergarden] numbers, which is a good sign, and seeing our kids coming to the schools here, so no major decline, things are fairly stable.”

MMS/MHS staff and faculty during the first day of school on Thursday, Aug. 24. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. MMS/MHS staff and faculty during the first day of school on Thursday, Aug. 24. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. MMS/MHS staff and faculty during the first day of school on Thursday, Aug. 24. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Every year, Malibu High School Principal Patrick Miller is seen holding a stop sign, and directing traffic on Morning View Drive. After traffic settled, he had a few moments to share his excitement before heading inside the campus.

“The first day is super fun for us because it’s all just smiles, hugs, handshakes, and most of our kids are excited to be back because they haven’t seen each other over the summer, and for them, a large part of school is social,” Miller said. “So it’s fun to see them all excited about being back together.”

Miller said their enrollment is where they expect it to be, saying, “we’re small and getting smaller,” but have seen a balance in students exiting and entering grade levels.

“Every new year, obviously, our goal is growth and learning, but being a small school in a small town and continuing to foster the sense of community and belonging that makes school worth going to,” Miller said.

Summer is winding down, which means school is back in session. Last week, Malibu students returned to their classrooms for the fall 2023 semester. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Summer is winding down, which means school is back in session. Last week, Malibu students returned to their classrooms for the fall 2023 semester. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT Malibu High School Principal Patrick Miller. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT

Malibu Middle/High School’s Annual Back to School Night will also take place in September.

Back to School Night is an opportunity to share their expectations of student and for you to know what to expect from us as partners in your student’s learning.

The Malibu Middle School back-to-school night is on Thursday, Sept. 14, and the Malibu High School is on Sept. 28. For more information visit, smmusd.org.

Parents and students for Webster and Malibu Elementary School, and Malibu Elementary/Middle/High School are also invited to hear from their district representatives for an “Ice Cream Social Chillin’ with Our School Leaders” on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Malibu Middle School Quad. Students will also be able to welcome Superintendent Dr. Antonio Shelton and the new Malibu Middle School Principal Greg Schellenberg.

Summer is winding down, which means school is back in session. Last week, Malibu students returned to their classrooms for the fall 2023 semester. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...