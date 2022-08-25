Malibu students received a safe, welcome back to campus

Hugs and waves were exchanged between students and teachers for the first day of the 2022-23 school year.

Malibu middle and high school students were excited to return to in-person classes.

For the first day of traffic, Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s personnel guided vehicles and new students to the drop-off area. Even Malibu High School Principal Patrick Miller was seen guiding vehicles on Morning View Drive.

Capt. Jennifer Seetoo and Lt. Dustin Carr said the morning student drop-off went well.

“It was fantastic, everyone seem energized about being back to school, and we’re just happy to be here to support the community and support the students coming back,” Seetoo said. “Of course, our new Malibu Liason Lt. Dustin Carr, he’s out here today to work with the community.”

Carr announced his new position as lieutenant during the Malibu City Council meeting on Aug. 8.

“It’s a privilege to come to work with everyone,” Carr said. “Everyone has been so welcoming, this is a great community and I look forward to the future with Malibu.”

Lt. Dustin Carr (left) and Capt. Jennifer Seetoo welcome the students back to campus and help control traffic and safety for the first day of school. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT. StudePhotos by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

In regards to increasing safety in schools, the Malibu City Council received mixed opinions and concerns from parents and faculty in implementing additional armed security on campus during the City Council meeting on June 27.

Over the summer, the City of Malibu Ad Hoc Committee discussed with Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District representatives the possibility of adding additional unarmed campus security officers to Malibu campuses. After nearly two months, the council was unable to receive support from SMMUSD to implement the Request For Proposal before the school year began.

The RFP was also discussed on Monday’s City Council meeting.

To prepare for the school year, Malibu students were also invited to “Get Your Stuff Day” on Aug. 11 to pick up their supplies and visit booths such as the Malibu Library that provided information on homework help, eBooks, volunteering, and more.

During summer, Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District also promoted job opportunities for part-time and full-time employment.

“This part-time, school-day opportunity would be great for a parent in our schools, retired, individual in our community, or college student with any background in the sciences,” Miller said on Twitter.

To review the minimum qualifications and where to apply for any current positions, visit edjoin.org.

As for COVID-19, safety protocols have been relaxed, but safety guidelines are still recommended according to the California and Los Angeles County Departments of Public Health. While vaccinations are still required for staff, there is no mandate for students to be inoculated against COVID-19. Still, vaccinations and boosters are being recommended but not required.

All SMMUSD K-12 students are eligible for free public transit rides for the upcoming school year as part of LA Metro’s GoPass Fareless System Pass Program.

Regardless of whether they have previously been enrolled in the program and already have cards or not, all students wishing to use the free GoPass TAP cards must renew their application. Big Blue Bus will be providing free rides to all SMMUSD students from Aug. 18-25 to give students time to renew or obtain their cards. After this date students will be required to present a TAP card or pay a fare to ride.

Regarding the Malibu Middle and High School Specific Plan Project, The Malibu City Council approved on first reading Ordinance No. 501, on Aug. 8, which adopts changes to the Malibu Municipal Code and Local Coastal Program with some amendments.

Amendments included a clarification that the illuminated signs must be turned off within one half-hour of the end of all school events. The city will submit the Local Coastal Program (LCP) Amendment to the California Coastal Commission for certification review. The second reading and adoption is scheduled for the Sept. 12 Council meeting.

