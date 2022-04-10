Malibu sniper suspect appears in court, makes outburst in LA Courthouse and quickly removed

The man charged in the shooting death of a young father in Malibu Creek State Park was forcibly removed from a Los Angeles courtroom last week. Anthony Rauda who is accused of killing Tristan Beaudette, who was camping with his young daughters in 2018, was attending a pretrial hearing when he was ordered out of the court.

The 45-year-old suspect who appeared in restraints before Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo shouted an obscenity-filled outburst prompting his removal. Olemda ordered Rauda to be wheeled out in a restraint chair that included a spit shield over his head. Rauda was originally restrained due to “unpredictably violent behavior.” He is accused of Beaudette’s murder in 2018. The 35-year-old Irvine father was shot while camping in a tent he shared with his daughters at the Malibu campground.

Rauda faces ten counts of attempted murder and is suspected of firing rounds at other locations in the park. He is also charged with five commercial burglaries in surrounding communities. Rauda’s trial is set for September.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...