Malibu skateboarding sensation Tom Schaar to compete in the Olympics

If you ask Tony Hawk and Shaun White about the skateboarding acumen of Malibu’s professional skateboarder, Tom Schaar, they’ll tell you he’s extremely skilled in the sport.

“Tom is showing us the future of vertical skating with every new technique and routine,” Hawk says. “And, he is one of the few who can transfer those skills to the smaller park settings.”

White describes Schaar as, “an amazing talent!” Elaborating, he adds, “I’ve skated with Tom over the years and watched him become the competitor he is today — he continues to impress me!”

Indeed, Schaar has phenomenal street cred in the world of skateboarding. He’s the guy who first landed a “1080,” which is three revolutions. He completed the trick on a mega ramp and succeeded in doing so after four unsuccessful attempts. At the time, Schaar commented to ESPN, “It was the hardest trick I’ve ever done, but it was easier than I thought.”

Schaar also was the youngest X Games gold medalist after completing the 1080 in a competition at the 2012 Asia X Games in Shanghai. In 2019, he was named to the first-ever U.S. Skateboarding National Team. Forbes Magazine listed him in their 2020 30 under 30 Sports category, highlighting the next generation of sports talent.

Schaar is on the 3-man park skateboarding team representing the United States at the Olympics in Paris. Born and raised in Malibu, the 24-year-old athlete is the son of Nick and Regan Schaar, who own California Buildings, Inc.

So, how did a kid from Malibu ascend to an Olympic berth? It all started quite simply, mom Regan Schaar explains.

“Tom and his brother, John, took an interest in skateboarding when they were very young.” Regan said. “It was clear from the time that he was very little that Tom was good and over time, we realized he was very good!”

Over time, Tom’s career in skateboarding evolved organically and soon, he was competing and winning internationally in all genres of skating competitions: Park, big air and vert.

The Malibu Times caught up with Schaar to ask how he’s preparing to compete in the Olympics and the details about the competition. Schaar is an unassuming, affable guy who is humble and thoughtful.

“I’m looking forward to the opening of the Olympics where all of the athletes will float down the Seine River,” He said.“I compete on Aug. 7 and in the meantime, I’m skating away, working out, and trying to stay in a good headspace.”

Schaar’s main sponsors are Element Skateboards, Vans Shoes, and Monster Energy. Some of his main fans are in Malibu and they look forward to seeing him compete for the U.S., and for Malibu, on Aug. 7.

“I’m so excited to see what Tom does in the future because it’s going to be incredible!” White says.

Malibu’s Tom Schaar. Contributed photo Malibu’s Tom Schaar scales an advertiser sign on the course during the 2024 X Games in Ventura. Schaar is headed to the Paris Olympics as part of the 3-man park skateboarding team representing the United States. Contributed Photo

