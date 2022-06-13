HomeMalibu Life
Malibu LifeNewsNews Briefs

Malibu Sharks surfer takes fifth in States Championship

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
0
14
Calvin Petkus (left) and Malibu Sharks Surf Team Head Coach John Cross celebrate Petkus' fifth-place finish at the States Championships. Photos courtesy of Arpie Petkus.

Malibu Sharks Surf Team member Calvin Petkus took home fifth place in bodyboard during the States Championship contest at Huntington Beach on May 21 and 22.

Malibu Sharks Surf Team communications volunteer Arpie Petkus said conditions and currents were harsh, but that didn’t stop Calvin, who made it through four heats to the finals and took home the fifth-place trophy. 

“Calvin was the only team member to make it to finals at States for the high school and middle school this year; congrats Calvin and congratulations to all our surfers,” Petkus said. “It was a very difficult two weekends, but everyone gave it their all and were gracious in defeat.”

Calvin Petkus took home fifth place in bodyboard at the States Championships in Huntington Beach. Photos courtesy of Arpie Petkus.
Previous articleOne-time Malibu “drama mama” enters play for Fringe Festival
Next articleMalibu Little League alums win CIF championship
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

Related Articles

- Advertisement - spot_img

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this: