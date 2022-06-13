Malibu Sharks surfer takes fifth in States Championship

Malibu Sharks Surf Team member Calvin Petkus took home fifth place in bodyboard during the States Championship contest at Huntington Beach on May 21 and 22.

Malibu Sharks Surf Team communications volunteer Arpie Petkus said conditions and currents were harsh, but that didn’t stop Calvin, who made it through four heats to the finals and took home the fifth-place trophy.

“Calvin was the only team member to make it to finals at States for the high school and middle school this year; congrats Calvin and congratulations to all our surfers,” Petkus said. “It was a very difficult two weekends, but everyone gave it their all and were gracious in defeat.”

Calvin Petkus took home fifth place in bodyboard at the States Championships in Huntington Beach. Photos courtesy of Arpie Petkus.

