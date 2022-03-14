Malibu Sharks surf team

Last regular-season contests of the year at Zuma Beach.

Congrats to our Zuma Comp Middle School Finalists | Feb. 22

Boys Shortboard

Remington 2nd

Kodiak 6th

Girls Longboard

Bridget 4th

Boys Longboard

Sean 3rd

Bodyboard

Sean 3rd

Remington 4th

Congrats to our Zuma Comp High School Comp Finalists | Feb. 27

Men’s Shortboard

Caueh 1st

Women’s Shortboard

Ella 1st

Vanessa 2nd

Whitney 6th

Women’s Longboard

Vanessa 3rd

Whitney 5th

Men’s Longboard

Shelby 3rd

Matteo 5th

Bodyboard

Shelby 2nd

Tristan 4th

Congrats to our Carpinteria State Beach High School Comp Finalists | Jan. 23

Women’s Shortboard

Vanessa Clarke 2nd

Women’s Longboard

Whitney Shanahan 3rd

Vanessa Clarke 4th

Keira Petkus 6th

Men’s Longboard

Cole Sturgeon 5th

Bodyboard

Tristan Sturgeon 2nd

Congrats to our Carpinteria State Beach Comp Middle School Finalists | Jan. 22

Girls Shortboard

Carmen Brunel 6th

Boys Longboard

London Runyan 2nd

Leon Reed 3rd

Calvin Petkus 6th

Bodyboard

Stevie Clarke 1st

Calvin Petkus 2nd

