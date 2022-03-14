Malibu Sharks surf team

Last regular-season contests of the year at Zuma Beach.
Congrats to our Zuma Comp Middle School Finalists | Feb. 22
Boys Shortboard
Remington 2nd
Kodiak 6th
Girls Longboard
Bridget 4th
Boys Longboard
Sean 3rd
Bodyboard
Sean 3rd
Remington 4th
Congrats to our Zuma Comp High School Comp Finalists | Feb. 27
Men’s Shortboard
Caueh 1st
Women’s Shortboard
Ella 1st
Vanessa 2nd
Whitney 6th
Women’s Longboard
Vanessa 3rd
Whitney 5th
Men’s Longboard
Shelby 3rd
Matteo 5th
Bodyboard
Shelby 2nd
Tristan 4th
Congrats to our Carpinteria State Beach High School Comp Finalists | Jan. 23
Women’s Shortboard
Vanessa Clarke 2nd
Women’s Longboard
Whitney Shanahan 3rd
Vanessa Clarke 4th
Keira Petkus 6th
Men’s Longboard
Cole Sturgeon 5th
Bodyboard
Tristan Sturgeon 2nd
Congrats to our Carpinteria State Beach Comp Middle School Finalists | Jan. 22
Girls Shortboard
Carmen Brunel 6th
Boys Longboard
London Runyan 2nd
Leon Reed 3rd
Calvin Petkus 6th
Bodyboard
Stevie Clarke 1st
Calvin Petkus 2nd