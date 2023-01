The Malibu Search and Rescue Team and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to an injured mountain biker on a back bone trail in Malibu on Sat, Jan. 7. The man was rescued and suffered trauma related chest injury from a fall approx 1.5 miles in on the trail at Newton Canyon.

