Malibu Search and Rescue saves hikers in scorching heat over the weekend

On Sunday, June 23, Malibu Search & Rescue had the team’s busiest afternoon with four successive rescues between 3 and 7 p.m. Malibu Search & Rescue, LA County Fire Department and California State Parks teamed up to rescue four patients.

The first, a female adult hiker suffering from excessive heat at the “M*A*S*H” site at Malibu Creek State Park was located and treated. The second, a 19-year-old male was injured when cliff jumping at the “Rock Pool” at the other end of the same park.

Malibu Search and Rescue personnel are shown in action during one of four rescues made Sunday, June 23, at Malibu Creek State Park and the Adamson Ranch Open Space Area. Photos Courtesy of Malibu Search and Rescue A Malibu Search and Rescue helicopter is shown during one of four rescues made Sunday, June 23, at Malibu Creek State Park and the Adamson Ranch Open Space Area. Photos Courtesy of Malibu Search and Rescue

After rescuers left the park, they were again called back for two male hikers suffering from heat exhaustion. Just as MalibuSAR rescuers were ending their shift, they were called to the Ahmanson Ranch Open Space Area for an injured mountain bicyclist.

With the temperature hitting almost 100 degrees in the area, heat-related rescues were prevalent. Several of the hikers said they thought they were prepared. MalibuSAR cautions everyone that it’s extremely difficult for the typical hiker to prepare to hike in such high temps. Many people we encountered had not even brought water with them. If you feel theneed to hike in this weather, start very early in the morning, limit your hike to a couple hours, bring lots of water, and dress light, wearing a hat and sunscreen.

Mountains Recreation Conservancy Authority also shared the post and provided tips on hiking in the summer.

“You can never be ‘over-prepared’ when deciding to hike in high heat,” MRCA said on Facebook. “If you think you are, pack some more water! That spare bottle or two of water may help someone you pass on the trail or their dog!”

Other options to consider:

Start your hike early in the morning so your hike ends before the heat sets in.

Postpone your adventure for a day with milder temps

Choose an area with lower temperatures, coastal vs inland



