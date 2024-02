On Friday, Feb. 9, Malibu Search & Rescue, LA County Fire Department, and California State Parks responded to a hiker stranded on a boulder above fast moving water. The hiker was unable to safely extricate himself. LA County Fire Department Air Operations helicopter 18 made quick work of the operation, safely hoisting the hiker.

