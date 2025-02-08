Malibu Seafood battles back after the Palisades Fire

A resilient local anchor for the community

Malibu Seafood has long been a cornerstone of the local community, offering fresh fish, breathtaking ocean views, and a welcoming atmosphere. However, in the wake of the devastating Palisades Fire, the family-run business faces unprecedented challenges. Alette Ridgway, junior partner at Malibu Seafood, has been vocal in urging the Malibu City Council to support local businesses struggling to recover.

Sitting on the back patio of Malibu Seafood, Ridgway spoke passionately about the importance of sustaining small businesses during difficult times. “My parents founded Malibu Seafood, so they’re the owners,” she explained. “Right now, I own a small percentage, but over the next ten years, my ownership will gradually increase. I’m a junior partner right now.”

Malibu Seafood has been a staple in the area since 1972. Originally operating from the end of the Malibu Pier, it began as a humble fishing business. “Back in ’72, we had a boat at the pier and sold fish right there,” Ridgway recalled. “By the mid-to-late seventies, we started steaming seafood on the pier, got a fryer, and eventually moved to our current location.”

However, just six months after securing their new home, a severe storm damaged the Malibu Pier, forcing its closure for years. This pivotal moment led to Malibu Seafood transforming into the beloved restaurant it is today. Though the business no longer engages in commercial fishing due to restrictions, it continues to source high-quality seafood from trusted vendors. “We get our fish from a lot of different places,” Ridgway explained. “For example, our swordfish comes from between San Diego and Hawaii, while our snapper could be from Northern California, Oregon, or Washington, depending on the season.”

Like many local businesses, Malibu Seafood is facing severe financial setbacks in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire. The closure of Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) has disrupted both employees’ commutes and customer access to the restaurant.

“We have about 25 employees,” Ridgway shared. “Some are driving over an hour and a half from North Hollywood or Culver City just to get here. PCH being closed has hit us hard, and we really need it to reopen fully.”

Ridgway described how staffing has been affected.

“Normally, we have about 11 to 12 people on staff daily, and on busy weekends, up to 15. Right now, we’re down to 10. That just shows how much we’re having to cut back.”

At a recent City Council meeting, Ridgway argued that the current situation is even worse than the COVID-19 pandemic. “During COVID, at least there were PPP loans and grants to help small businesses,” she pointed out. “Now, there are very few financial relief options. Small business loans are available, but at a 4.5% interest rate, they’re not a feasible solution for many of us.”

Despite these hardships, she remains hopeful that Malibu Seafood employees can receive some financial aid. “The city recently posted a $2,000 grant that our employees can apply for starting on the 3rd,” she noted. “We’re hoping that can help in some way.”

Ridgway emphasized the crucial role the community plays in helping small businesses survive. “Just support all of the local businesses,” she urged. “Shop local, eat local. Try to go to small businesses instead of chains whenever possible. If you can, buy your fish and meat from small vendors instead of the big supermarkets. It really makes a difference.”

In an effort to give back to the community, Malibu Seafood is currently offering a 10% discount to Cal Fire firefighters, police officers, and sheriff’s deputies. “It’s our way of thanking them for their hard work during the fires,” Ridgway said.

As the city works toward full recovery, the resilience of businesses like Malibu Seafood will be crucial. “We just need people to remember that we’re here and open,” Ridgway said. “This has been our home for over 50 years, and we plan to be here for many more.”

With its rich history, strong community ties, and commitment to serving high-quality seafood, Malibu Seafood remains a cherished part of Malibu. As recovery efforts continue, supporting this local gem will ensure that it remains a vibrant part of the city for years to come.

