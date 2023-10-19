Malibu residents rally to call peace in Israel

President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, was among the attendees

Malibu residents from all ethnic backgrounds gathered at the Malibu Pier last week to call for peace following Hamas militants’ surprise attack on Israel.

Blue and white flags were waved, and banners that read “We Stand With You,” were seen on Thursday, Oct. 12, just a little after a week after the surprise attack. President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, was among the attendees.

Rabbi Cantor Marcelo Gindlin of the Malibu Jewish Center and Synagogue and Rabbi Levi Cunin of Malibu Chabad were in attendance. Malibu City Councilmember Paul Grisanti also attended the rally.

“We are in the presence of the great evil, so what are going to do about it,” Grisanti told NBC LA.

The restaurant that’s located across the Pier, Pita Bu’, was also seen giving out free meals to participants.

Malibu resident and one of the organizers Ron Goldshmidt said he hopes the rally can bring people together.

“This rally was organized by a few Malibu families who have just been watching this event over the last few days in shock, horror, saddness, and anger, and we decided to put some of that anger to good use and bring the community together and have people connect with each,” Goldshmidt said. “You’re sitting at home and watching the news — it’s horrifying to see what’s going on in that part of the world, but when we connect, great things can happen.”

Goldshmidt said they received a great response from the community and bypassers from the rally that took place near the Malibu Pier.

Malibu residents from all ethnic backgrounds gathered at the Malibu Pier last week to call for peace following Hamas militants’ surprise attack on Israel. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT

“Whether they’re Jewish or not Jewish, just friends, everyone understands that this is a fight between good and evil, and we have to get off the sidelines and speak up for Israel, speak up for what’s right, and for our country, our values and to what we stand for here,” Goldshmidt said. “We believe that it’s a common denominator between everybody — Jewish, not Jewish — even for people who don’t really follow this conflict closely, some really great energy can come out of this if you come out of the sidelines and step on the right side.”

Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Soderlund said the “Stand with Israel” rally went smoothly.

“The Sheriff’s Department partnered with State Parks to ensure that it went smoothly and we had no issues,” Soderlund said. “There were approximately 120 participants at the rally, and everybody had a great time.”

The gathering held a vigil and prayer at the end of the night.

A candlelight vigil and prayer was held Thursday, Oct. 12, at the end of the night of the rally to call for peace in Israel. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...