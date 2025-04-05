Malibu Rebuild: Rising from the ashes Part 3

Debris Removal by the numbers — after the most destructive wildfire in recent history

The misleadingly named Broad Fire was Nov. 6, and while it was nasty, brutish, and short and destroyed at least three beloved homes on Malibu Road, the Broad Fire was a weenie roast compared to the Franklin Fire, which began on Dec. 9 and wasn’t officially contained until nine days later: 4,035 acres burned. Seven structures destroyed and nine others damaged. As Dante’s Inferno end-of-the-worldish as the Franklin Fire was in the middle of Malibu, it was a flicked match compared to the Palisades Fire, which began on Jan. 7 and wasn’t fully contained until Jan. 31: Approximately 23,448 acres burned, 6,837 structures destroyed, 1,017 damaged, 12 confirmed fatalities and four injuries. And now here we are, five months later, brushing off the ashes and figuring out how to put it all back together again — again.

These numbers and quotes were gathered from Matt Myerhoff at the City of Malibu, Erin Jimenez and Col. Sawser from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Googling and Chat GPT, and a “60 Minutes” segment on the Palisades and Altadena fires on Sunday, March 30.

Frequently Asked Questions

What will be the procedure and penalty for property owners who neither opt in nor opt out of USACE Debris Removal?

The ability to enforce compliance is retained at the local municipality, the county, or the state.

Can the USACE go onto these properties without permission and clear them?

In terms of bulk debris clearance, USACE must have a right of entry, verified by the city or county, in order to remove disaster-related debris.

Why have so many properties neither opted in nor opted out?

If I had to speculate, some property owners may not be aware of the requirement, others could be located overseas or be difficult to contact, or some may be uncertain about the eligibility rules or the implications of opting in or out.

And can USACE say what the high and low cost of debris removals has been for the Palisades Fire?

USACE is not charging homeowners for debris removal. It is difficult to provide an estimate of cost per house due to numerous variables that continue to evolve as this response effort progresses. Towards the end of this mission, in accordance with FEMA oversight, USACE will be able to release a more detailed account of expenditures.

And how is that cost determined?

There is an existing contract in place as USACE executes this mission. As one would expect, there is fluctuation in cost factors as this mission continues to evolve.

City of Malibu Statement on failure to opt in/opt out

On April 1, Matt Myherhoff passed along this official statement from the City of Malibu: “The City Council will be discussing next steps at an upcoming council meeting. In the meantime, the city has been working closely with state, county, and federal officials to seek assistance in addressing these properties. The city has also formally petitioned the governor for support, which we hope will be forthcoming.

“If no assistance is received, several options remain available. For properties that do not opt into a solution and where conditions pose a public nuisance or environmental hazard, the city and other public agencies may impose penalties or take direct action to safeguard public health, safety, and the environment.

“A detailed report outlining the available options, including those with significant financial implications, will be presented to the council for consideration.”

How many traffic passes have been handed out?

CALTRANS

Many are curious to know the number of resident and essential worker passes that had been handed out, and MarcBischoff from Caltrans responded: “Caltrans is not involved in approving or distributing passes for access to the restricted portion of PCH.

“The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is distributing burn area access passes for Malibu, Sunset Mesa, Topanga Canyon, and unincorporated LA County residents and contractors hired by residents in the burn area only. Those can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Santa Monica College-Malibu Interpretive Center, 23555 Civic Center Way, Malibu, on Tuesdays and Thursdays or at Malibu City Hall, 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, Malibu, on Saturdays. More information and restrictions can be found at malibucity.org. Pacific Palisades and all Palisades Fire-impacted residents can pick up access passes at the Disaster Recovery Center at 10850 Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.”

LA County Sheriff’s Department

A query about pass numbers to the LASD got this response from Chris Wax: “Unfortunately, we are unable to provide you with exact numbers regarding passes issued or the breakdown between essential, contractor, and residential passes. I can reaffirm, as Sgt. Soderlund indicated, that total passes issued are in the thousands (more likely tens of thousands based on residency in the burn scar areas and work being done).

“The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department notes that eligibility for business passes will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis at the pass center. Eligible businesses may include brick-and-mortar businesses, caretakers, health care workers, grocery workers, babysitters, contractors, insurance adjusters, and damage mitigation companies. Applicants must apply in person. No vetting will be conducted over the phone or online.”

When will PCH be open to everyone?

As for when PCH would be open to everyone, Bischoff from Caltrans said: “No decisions have been made on a reopening timeline. State, county, and local transportation agencies are working with law enforcement, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the city of Los Angeles and Los Angeles County to open lanes as quickly and safely as practical. This is predicated on work of USACE and County Public Works being completed.”

What are the updates from the Malibu Rebuilds

As of last week, the Malibu Rebuilds Center had 12-31 people visiting daily with an average of 16. Of the four phases in rebuilding, there were 0 Building Plan Check Submittals, 0 Certificates of Occupancy filed or approved, 9: Architectural plan submittals. 6 Pending / 3 Approved and 123: Initial Rebuild Appointments/Site Verification.

According to Matt Myerhoff of the City of Malibu: “Regarding the updated rebuild numbers, there has been a change upin the routine for reporting that out. It will be reported each week in the weekly Rebuild Newsletter which comes out on Thursdays.”

By the Numbers | Weekly Update

1 – 4: Days to remove debris according to Commander Eric Swenson on 60 Minutes. “It takes an average of one to four days to do a standard-size house. If we have a house that’s pinned on the side of a mountain, those properties could take us six, eight to 10 days to do because we’re going to need some specialized equipment to get in there.”

2-3: Days to remove debris per property. From LA County Recovers: Phase 2 Debris Removal: “The Army Corps of Engineers is aiming for debris to be safely removed in two-to-three days PER PROPERTY. This timeline can change depending on the size of the lot or parcel, the amount of debris, inclement weather, and other factors, so it may take longer to remove debris. Other factors include the size of the lot, the amount of hardscape, the degree of damage, the condition of the foundation and whether you want to remove or try to maintain the foundation. None of those specifics will be available to the Army Corps of Engineers until they get on site. It will not be possible to estimate how long it will take to clean up your property until the contractor assesses the site. And for the same reasons, we cannot accurately predict at this time how long the overall cleanup effort will take.”

2: Number of hours it can take a six-person team to extract one electric vehicle, according to “60 Minutes.”

2: Landfills in California certified to take hazardous materials, according to “60 Minutes.”

3: Days the barrels of lithium-ion batteries are submerged in a saltwater bath: “The saltwater gives any trapped energy a place to go, so they’re less likely to ignite. See those bubbles? That’s energy releasing from the batteries.”

6: As many as six drums filled with thousands of lithium-ion cells are needed to remove the hazardous waste from one electric vehicle, according to “60 Minutes.”

6: According to “60 Minutes”: “After the property is cleared, six inches of soil are removed in an effort to get rid of any contaminants that may have seeped into the ground.”

8: Steps to Rebuilding Together according to MalibuRebuilds.org / Steps to Rebuilding Together

Verify your property is in city limits and obtain property records Make a Rebuild Appointment at the Rebuild Center Select a Rebuild Option Select Building Design Professionals Site Verification Architectural Plan Submittal (Review and Approval) Building Plan Check Inspections

April 15: Extended deadline to opt in or opt out for debris removal with the USACE or privately.

17: “All that remaining debris from burned-down homes is headed to 17 landfills and recycling centers across California,” according to “60 Minutes.”

25: MPH speed limit between Chautauqua Boulevard in Pacific Palisades and Carbon Beach Terrace in Malibu.

Feb. 25: Date the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) completed its Phase 1 hazardous materials removal mission

28: Days it took the EPA to complete hazardous waste removal on 900 properties, according to 60 Minutes.

“60[:] Minutes” broadcast a segment on debris removal by the USACE on Sunday, March 30.

507: USACE debris removals signed off in Palisades/Malibu.

600: Number of EVs found by the EPA during Phase One, “Most of them in Lynn Mcyntire’s Palisades neighborhood” according to “60 Minutes.”

600: Miles to Knolls, Utah, where some of the hazardous waste is trucked to, and buried. “About half of California’shazardous waste is trucked hundreds of miles away and buried in nearby states, mainly Utah and Arizona which rely on more lenient federal waste standards,” according to “60 Minutes.”

750 – 1,470°F: Temperature of prehistoric fires burning naturally while modern wildfires can exceed 2,192°F, especially in urban areas where synthetic materials burn.

840–1,650°F: According to Chat GPT, these are the burn temperatures of California trees and shrubs.

Chamise (Adenostoma fasciculatum) Is highly flammable, rich in oils, burns explosively in wildfires: 840–1,650°F

Manzanita (Arctostaphylos spp.) Highly flammable, rich in oils, burns explosively in wildfires: 750–1,650°F

Ceanothus (California Lilac) Waxy coating makes it highly flammable: 750–1,560°F

Eucalyptus Oils cause intense combustion and fire spread: 570–1,470°F

Palm Trees (Washingtonia & Phoenix spp.) Fronds act as fire ladders, embers travel far: 570–1,300°F

Sagebrush (Artemisia californica) Aromatic oils contribute to rapid burning: 500–1,300°F

Pine Trees (Ponderosa, Jeffrey, Lodgepole, etc.) High resin content makes it ignite easily: 500–1,300°F

Valley Oak & Coast Live Oak More fire-resistant than softwoods but will still burn: 750–930°F

Bristlecone Pine Dense but burns at high temperatures once ignited: 750–930°F

Redwood Fire-resistant bark and high moisture slow burning, but it can still sustain wildfires in extreme heat: (600–930°F)

900: “More than 9,000 homeowners have opted for their (USACE) help. And as of last week, about 900 parcels had been cleared,” according to “60 Minutes,” referring to the week of March 23-30 in Altadena, Palisades and Malibu.

2,500 – 2,800°F: Range of temperatures at which steel melts, depending on composition.

1,947°F: Melting point of gold.

1,832–2,192°F: Breakdown point of concrete, which decomposes before melting.

1,220.5°F: Melting point of aluminum.

621.5°F: Melting point of lead.

356.9°F: Melting point of lithium

3,129: Out of the 13,579 eligible parcels, 3,129 Rights of Energy (ROE) have been submitted to the Army Corps of Engineers.

$5,000: Amount that Palisades homeowner Lynn Mcintrye paid to have her somehow-still-standing, 1940s Palisades home independently tested for toxins. “The tests revealed arsenic in her home and lead levels 22 times higher than what the EPA considers safe,” according to “60 Minutes.” “Her insurance company says it will not cover the cost of cleaning it all up, because it does not constitute quote ‘a direct physical loss.’”

10,000: “Houses still standing in the burn zones,” according to “60 Minutes.”

$79,000: Cost to privately clear the fire debris from a 2,400-square-foot house in Big Rock. The Anonymous Homeowner said: “That is being paid for by California FAIR Plan because debris removal was an item I elected to have written into the policy. I have to say FAIR plan has really been more than fair. They paid for the debris removal and cut me a check for 80% of what I was covered for. The last 20% is still coming.”

As of April 1, it has taken two days to remove 80% of the debris and The Anonymous Homeowner is pleased: “One of the guys who is clearing my property has been doing it for 40 years. He said in his experience.the Northridge earthquake, the L.A. Riot and the Palisades Fire are the three biggest messes he’s had to deal with.”

9 billion: With a B, pounds of debris that will be removed, according to “60 Minutes.” “I anticipate having all fire, ash anddebris removed by the one-year anniversary of this fire,” said Col. Eric Swenson, a commander for the Army Corps of Engineers.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...