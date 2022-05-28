Malibu prepares for Memorial Day weekend; LASD announce beach patrol

The City of Malibu anticipates more traffic, trash and road hazards in Malibu for this Memorial Day weekend. As summer beach season begins, they remind visitors to pick up their litter and drive safely.

“Please help keep PCH, canyon roads, beaches and trails in Malibu safe and clean. Don’t text or drink & drive! Slow down, watch for people crossing PCH! Don’t litter! #SafeSummerMalibu,” the post says.

Memorial Day wknd starts off summer beach season, w/more traffic, trash & road hazards in Malibu. Please help keep PCH, canyon roads, beaches & trails in Malibu safe & clean. Don't text or drink & drive! Slow down, watch for people crossing PCH! Don't litter! #SafeSummerMalibu pic.twitter.com/qPJD3waaBd — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) May 27, 2022

The Malibu City Hall and the Community Swimming Pool will be closed on Monday, May 30 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. City parks will be open from 8 a.m. to sunset.

MEMORIAL DAY HOLIDAY HOURS

Malibu City Hall and the Community Swimming Pool will be closed on Monday, May 30 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. City parks will be open 8:00 AM to sunset. For more info, visit https://t.co/lBllI9e0a5 pic.twitter.com/eRl62tAAs6 — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) May 26, 2022

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department also announced the LASD Beach Patrol Mission which will run from Memorial Day through Labor Day on Sept. 5. The team will perform high visibility patrol to assist LASD beach partners with extra patrol from Playa del Rey to Malibu. The LASD Homeless Outreach and Mental Evaluation Teams will be available and part of the deployment throughout the summer.

“Summer is upon us and the last couple of years have been challenging for everyone,” Sheriff Villanueva said in the press release. “I want to remind the community that we’re doing our best, we’re stretching our resources so that people feel safe wherever they are, including the beach areas of Los Angeles County. This summer, the LASD Beach Patrol Mission will be visible throughout our beaches so that visitors and the community have a great time at the beach.”

The LA County Lifeguard also provided tips to stay safe at the beach.

“When preparing for a day at the beach most people think about packing the beach essentials; food, water, an umbrella, and sunscreen,” the posts says. “However the most important thing you can do to prepare for a safe day at the beach is talking to the lifeguard when you show up. Lifeguards are knowledgeable about the ocean & beach conditions, can point out any existing hazards, and direct beachgoers to safest areas to swim. Be sure to stop by the nearest open Lifeguard tower on your next trip to the beach.”

