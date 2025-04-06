Malibu Pier closure sparks concerns among local business owners

More than two months after a powerful windstorm battered the California coast, the end of the Malibu Pier remains closed to the public, leaving local business owners frustrated and concerned. The closure, enforced by California State Parks, follows preliminary structural concerns identified after the Jan. 7 storm.

At a press conference last week, Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart and other city officials were taken aback by the prolonged closure, with little clarity on when the end of the pier might reopen. State Parks officials explained that the closure is a precautionary measure to allow for a thorough structural assessment. The rest of the pier remains open to visitors, but two businesses at the far end — the Malibu Farm Pier Café and the Surfshop/Souvenir Shop — have been forced to shut their doors indefinitely.

“We were hoping to get back to business as usual, but every day we remain closed, it gets harder,” said Maren Oetke, manager of the Ranch at the Pier as the souvenir store at the end of the pier, at the press conference. “We rely on foot traffic, and this is devastating for us.”

State Parks confirmed that the assessment, expected in the coming months, will determine whether repairs are needed or if the end of the pier can safely reopen. The same storm that prompted the closure also caused the collapse of part of the Santa Cruz Pier, leading State Parks to impose similar restrictions on piers across the state.

For now, visitors can still enjoy most of the Malibu Pier, including the Malibu Farm Restaurant and beach rentals. Fishing is also permitted in open areas. State Parks urges the public to stay updated on the situation by checking the Malibu Lagoon State Beach webpage and its social media channels.

Local officials and business owners hope for swift action, as the prolonged uncertainty threatens livelihoods and the vibrant tourism economy that Malibu relies on. In the meantime, Oetke and other business owners wait anxiously for news on when they can reopen their doors.

Note: Correction made at 10:40 a.m. on April 6 Ranch at the Pier as the souvenir store at the end of Malibu Pier.

