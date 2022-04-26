HomeCommunity
Malibu Paws Have a Cause 5th Annual Animal Rescue Event

The Malibu Times
By The Malibu Times
Photo Courtesy.

Mark your calendars, invite your friends, family members and neighbors to come out and rescue a life while enjoying a delicious brunch in the fresh air, mingling with our community at the beautiful Malibu Farmers Market on Civic Center Way next to the Malibu Library.
The 5th annual animal rescue event is on Sunday, May 1st, from 9 a.m to 2 p.m., with animals ranging from dogs and cats, to birds, horses, and other rescues brought in. If you know of a rescue that would like to participate in our event please reach out to us via our text line (805) 380-6492 or DM us on Instagram.

