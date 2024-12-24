Malibu Parks and Rec Commissioner writes her first novel

Multi-talented, lifelong Malibu resident Suzanne Guldimann enchants with her debut ‘The Goblin Harp’

Suzanne Guldimann has been an essential figure in the Malibu community for years as a lifelong resident of Point Dume. Known for wearing many hats— local historian, artist, journalist, naturalist, harpist, activist, and a Malibu Parks and Recreation Commissioner — Guldimann now adds novelist to her impressive resume with her first work of fiction, “The Goblin Harp.”

Drawing from her lifelong love of Malibu’s natural world and her family’s history of activism, Guldimann’s novel is a contemporary fantasy set on an unnamed island off the coast of Maine. The novel centers around a young girl named Kate who, like Guldimann, is passionate about the traditional Irish harp. She’s written nine books of early Celtic and traditional harp music. Kate, an adventurous and brave protagonist, receives an unusual wire-strung harp as a gift for her 12th birthday. This gift sparks an adventure that uncovers mysteries and the island’s secrets that date back to the time of the early settlers. The book weaves elements of magic, music, friendship, and history, all grounded in Guldimann’s deep respect for nature and tradition. While not set in Malibu, the story reflects the author’s love for coastal landscapes, shaped by her own upbringing in Point Dume, her activist parents’ fight to preserve it from commercial development, and childhood family vacations in Maine, the book’s setting.

Guldimann’s passion for nature and the wild beauty of coastal environments shines through in “The Goblin Harp.” Reflecting on her upbringing the author recollected, “In addition to being an activist instrumental in getting trucks off PCH and fighting against a planned yacht harbor at Paradise Cove, a nuclear power plant in Corral Canyon, a sewer system, and a freeway through Malibu, my dad loved nature. He was a very keen naturalist. He taught me the names of plants and animals and the constellations. My love of nature and history are very much woven into this book.

“There’s a little magic there, but the history is all rooted in real things. I think it gives the book a nice grounding. There’s adventure, there’s mystery. There’s elements of the supernatural, it’s a mystery. They (the characters) have to piece together a puzzle to solve an ancient mystery. It’s about magic, music, friendship, everything that I love in traditional children’s books.”

Even the book’s cover art, depicting Kate playing the harp, was illustrated by Guldimann as well, evoking the magic and fantasy to be discovered inside its pages.

The prolific author/journalist already has published 12 books, two of which are nonfiction essays and photos focusing on the city of Malibu and its coastal and mountain nature. Her debut novel, although aimed for a young adult demographic, is for anyone who loves adventure and history.

“It’s, about children, but this is the kind of book I loved growing up, and it’s the kind of book I still enjoy reading. It was just fun to write,” she said.

The Parks and Recreation Commissioner is currently working on her second novel, this one set in Malibu during World War II.“The Coastwatchers” is a historical fiction about a young boy who moves to Malibu to stay with his aunt while his father serves in the Pacific, but the story is rooted in the real history of Malibu in a simpler time with its often-overlooked reality of coastal unease before telecommunications, leading up to and during World War II and the sacrifices made by the sparsely populated shoreline residents long before the area became the destination place it is today.

For those who’d like to meet Guldimann and learn more about Malibu’s early history she will be presenting a talk at the Adamson House on Nov. 19, where she’ll discuss Malibu’s fascinating history from the 1920s to World War II, including the Adamson family’s role in shaping the community. This talk will delve into Malibu’s evolution during a formative period and will draw from her extensive research and personal experiences growing up in a family dedicated to local preservation. For times, please check the Adamson House website at adamsonhouse.org.

“The Goblin Harp” is available on Amazon and Kindle Unlimited. Guldimann also offers signed copies through her website, www.westofthemoonbooks.com. She will deliver ordered copies to your Malibu mailbox. You can follow her on Instagram @malibupost.

