Malibu/Pacific Palisades of Commerce to hold “2022 Women’s Leadership Awards Luncheon”

The newly formed “Malibu/ Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce” has announced details for its upcoming “2022 Women’s Leadership Awards Luncheon.”

The event will take place on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Duke’s Malibu restaurant (21150 Pacific Coast Hwy.) A full lunch will be served, including dessert and an open bar, and live music will be provided by local recording artist Eduardo Del Signore. Dr. Denise Ledbetter will be the keynote speaker as well as an honorary speaker Captain Jennifer Seetoo, Lost Hills Sheriff Station and past recipient of the Andy Cohen Safety Award.

The nomination period for the Women’s Leadership Awards closed on Oct. 17. Awards are given in seven different categories: Philanthropy, Safety, Health, Community Service, Disaster Preparedness and Recovery, Women Breaking Barriers, and Lifetime Legacy.

“People are excited about the seven categories,” said Barbara Bruderlin, CEO of the Malibu/ Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce. “We’re also honoring both communities that are now part of the Chamber with ‘Pride of Malibu’ and ‘Pride of Pacific Palisades’ awards.”

The Leadership winners will be decided by the Women’s Leadership Committee, chaired by Erica Segel, which meets monthly. There have been 50 women nominated for these awards from both Malibu and Pacific Palisades. The exact date for announcing the winners has not been determined.

Bruderlin explained that the merging of the Malibu and Pacific Palisades Chambers of Commerce just became official earlier this month; and that many Chambers around the state have consolidated in recent years as a means of sharing administrative costs, etc. For example, all of Santa Barbara County is now under one Chamber, as well as the entire Conejo Valley.

Event sponsors so far are Pepperdine University and The Malibu Times at the Platinum level; Santa Monica College and Tanenbaum Law Offices at the Gold level; International Protective Services and Milestones Ranch Malibu at the Silver level, and Malibu Table Maven and Curtcoat the “Champions of Women” level.

Tickets for the awards luncheon are $100 for Chamber members and $120 for non-members. Tickets may be purchased online by visiting malibu.org.

