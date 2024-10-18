Malibu native Hunter Blaze Pearson’s first curated exhibit excites attendees at Tracy Park Gallery reception

The exhibit included works created by Pearson and young artists Ali Futrell, Armyan Nispel, Jacquelin Nagel, and Kambria Aiko Hart

For more than two decades, Malibu gallerist Tracy Park has passionately supported local artists, both emerging and accomplished, exhibiting their works at her various galleries all over the city.

There is no greater illustration of how Park’s tireless uplifting of local creatives has significantly impacted the creative career trajectory of a young local artist than how she has supported Hunter Blaze Pearson, a Malibu native and Malibu High alumnus.

“Hunter is amazingly talented!” Park declared at her gallery at the Oct. 5 opening of HOME, Pearson’s first curated show. “I first met Hunter when he was 17 attending Malibu High School and I awarded him the Malibu Masters scholarship in 2018.”

Beaming with pride as she gazed across the vast expanse of riveting and intriguing art works colorfully embracing her gallery — works created by Pearson and young artists Ali Futrell, Armyan Nispel, Jacquelin Nagel, and Kambria Aiko Hart, Park added, “Hunter’s been a successful artist since he was a teenager and he’s brilliant as an artist, a clothing designer, a filmmaker, and now an exhibit curator.”

As attendees enjoyed drinks and great music, it was clear that the show’s thematic energy focusing on home made them feel right at home nestled amidst the artworks on a cool Malibu evening.

The curated exhibit at Tracy Park Gallery included works created by Hunter Blaze Pearson and young artists Ali Futrell, Armyan Nispel, Jacquelin Nagel, and Kambria Aiko Hart. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT

The exhibit included works by Futrell, a Santa Monica-based artist with Northern California roots, whose versatile collection of works focus on identity and place, an oeuvre that includes art pieces ranging from small, intricate canvases to expansive 60-foot murals. As she explores the interplay of color, form, and personal narrative, Futrell’s signature style blends bold contemporary elements with symbolic references to Southern California.

Los Angeles-based artist Nagel exhibited works that explore the relationship between painting and photography. Her two-part series entitled “Subconscious Exploration,” challenges the viewer to determine what exists in reality and what only exists in the subconscious. “I consider my subconscious an uncontrollable living liquid, leaking out little bits of visual information when I least expect it.” Nagel shared. “My paintings serve as a mirror to my inner self and how I engage with the outer world — I chase intuitive images as they spiral into a strong compulsion to create.”

Artist Hunter Pearson debuted his and others’ artwork at Tracy Park Gallery on Saturday, Oct. 5. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT Artist Hunter Pearson debuted his and others’ artwork at Tracy Park Gallery on Saturday, Oct. 5. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT Artist Hunter Pearson debuted his and others’ artwork at Tracy Park Gallery on Saturday, Oct. 5. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT

Hart’s captivating oil works of azul compositions draw one’s eye into their world as they explore the role of light within the works’ spaces. Pearson’s artworks focus on fine art, creating pop art paintings and large-scale multimedia works. He creates in several media, including acrylics, graphite, colored pencil, and resin — he distinguishes himself with his photorealistic pencil work, which he incorporates along with acrylic and resin in his multimedia pieces. With these materials, he explores light and dark aspects of life, how they interact, and how they can be juxtaposed to form a beautiful new creation.

“We had a great turn out and I got several comments about the show having a great cohesion between the artists’ work which I really appreciate because I personally am very picky with the art I like and the four artists I chose for this show are the best of the best in my opinion,” Pearson said. “I’m so thankful for everyone who came out and supported me and the other exhibiting artists and I’m sure that Tracy and I will work together on another show in the future.”

Park said, “Witnessing Hunter’s transformation from a young high school student into a remarkable artist has been a wonderful experience for me. It’s been exciting to watch Hunter taking the lead in curating his first exhibition for other emerging artists. Hunter’s skills span across various fields, and I eagerly anticipate what he will accomplish next. Curating more shows, here, is something that I will definitely look forward to!”

Gallery owner Tracy Park and artist Hunter Blaze Pearson pose for a photo during the art reception on Saturday, Oct. 5. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...