Malibu native Dean Cain joins ICE

Malibu-raised actor Dean Cain, 59, announced he has signed up to become a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer. Best known for his role as Superman in the 1990s TV series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” Cain said it’s unclear what his specific duties will be, but he is willing to perform “any duties the agency asks of me.”

Cain, who already serves as a sworn reserve deputy police officer and reserve deputy sheriff in Idaho and Virginia, posted an ICE recruitment video to social media, writing, “I felt it was important to join to help our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans.”

He said he is unsure whether he will be arresting individuals. Cain, who raised his son in Malibu before moving to the Las Vegas area, joins ICE as part of his continued involvement in law enforcement.

