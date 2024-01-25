Malibu Music opens at Trancas Country Market  

Sold-out house of music fans admire the consort of gorgeous guitars

Not since the days when Trancas Bar served as a mecca for Southern California musicians to drop in and delight the locals in the 1970s, ’80s, and ’90s has there been this much talk about making and appreciating music in a West Malibu business establishment.

“My brother Brad Boeckmann has been obsessed with guitars for all the many decades we have lived in Malibu,” Beau Boeckmann said. “Today, as we open Malibu Music, LLC, he’s achieving one of his dreams to have a store featuring guitars.”

Family and friends of Brad Boeckmann gather while he cuts the red ribbon for the grand opening of the Malibu Music on Saturday, Jan. 13. Photo by Devon Meyers

Brad Boeckmann and many others who attended the open house and Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting for the new business in Trancas Country Market on Jan. 13, noted that back in the day, the likes of Neil Young, Eddie Van Halen, the Eagles, Mick Fleetwood, Bob Dylan, Stevie Nicks, and many other prominent musicians would show up unannounced at Trancas Bar and jam and jam and keep jammin’ until the wee morning hours.

Smiling broadly, co-owner Jack Ryan Sullivan, a well-respected, bluegrass-shredding guitarist, and film and television composer, warmly greeted every attendee in the multitudinous group, showcasing his special guitars, but also emphasizing that the new venue will provide Malibu with a musical space for all.

“We have guitars ranging from $100 to $75,000 — there’s a guitar here for everyone.” Sullivan said. “We carry all the popular brands, including Fender, Gibson, Martin & Co., and some boutique lines.”

​The new business also specializes in unique, collectible guitars. The Malibu Times inquired whether Malibu Music happened to have a guitar that belonged to the legendary Dick Dale, the left-handed guitar player whom many consider the king of surf music, but whom others also consider the father of heavy metal music. Dale, whose last concert was in Malibu before he passed away in 2019, famously played a right-handed Fender guitar upside down with the heaviest strings at the bottom.

​“He was soooo cool, but unfortunately, we don’t have one of his guitars,” Sullivan responded. “But, I do have a banjo that was owned by the famous Chicago gangster Al Capone, and in 1928, when it was made, it sold for $1,000 at a time when a Ford Model T sold for only $289!”

​The intriguing, one-of-a-kind instrument, manufactured by Bacon & Day, is known as a Ne-Plus Ultra, Sullivan explained, adding that Capone gifted the guitar to the mobster Sammie Musmanno, who was himself a banjo player and an aficionado of elephants, especially those with their trunks in the air.

​“It’s the only one in the world,” Sullivan said. “Look closely and you’ll see that an elephant is inlaid in the instrument’s heel.”

That’s not the only guitar that knowledgeable musicians and attendees were raving about.

“I love guitars!” David Quint proclaimed. “I saw the guitar that Tony Iommi played with Black Sabbath!”

Cary O’Neal, also known as Mr. Malibu, stood awe-struck, admiring the inventory.

“This is an absolute first for Malibu,” He said. “It will prove to be a much-loved center for local and visiting musicians to come together.”

There are lots of things planned for this special space, including some small intimate performances, Sullivan said.

​“Malibu Music is an oasis of quality musical instruments for those who appreciate quality in their instruments of expression,” Eduardo Del Signore, U.S. brand representative for Optima-Strings said. “It is an ideal place for demanding performers and collectors.”

​Helane Freeman and Gary Ballen of Rhythm & Hues, were delighted to attend and view the store’s offerings.

“This is a killer store!” Gary said.

“We’re going to make music in Trancas and it’s a great education for the kids,” said Teena Boeckmann, Brad’s wife, smiling widely as curious children looked at the various instruments and inspected the house drum set.

Musicians lingered, as if they had been yearning for a place to gather in Malibu for years.

Local virtuoso viola player and violinist, Tony Selvage summed up their collective sentiment well.

“There’s so much more in ‘24!”

Beckett McDowell, Jensen Sullivan, Jack Ryan Sullivan, Brad Boeckmann, and Teena Boeckmann are shown at the Malibu Music grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 13. Photos by Devon Meyers

