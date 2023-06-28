Malibu Middle and High School musicians earn top honors and awards at Music in the Parks Festival

The MMS and MHS bands were honored with the ‘best band overall’ trophy

The talented students from Malibu Middle School and Malibu High School showcased their exceptional skills during the Music in the Parks Festival earlier last month, earning top honors and prestigious awards in their respective categories. The competition took place at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia.

The MMS honors choir secured first place in its category and received a Superior rating against 11 other California schools.

The MMS band also claimed first place in its category and earned an Excellent rating, while the MHS band achieved second place in its category and received an Excellent rating as well.

“It felt like hard work paid off when we learned what ratings and placement we received,” Malibu Middle and High School Choral Director Krysta Sorensen said in a press release. “Also, the students were so happy.”

The MMS and MHS bands were honored with the “best band overall” trophy.

It was the second year in a row the MMS and MHS bands astounded judges with their impressive performances at the Music in the Parks Festival. Despite facing a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, they made a triumphant comeback in 2022, leaving a lasting impact with their exceptional scores and captivating music.

“The past few years have been tough for music students and this competition was a real confidence booster for our band program,” Malibu Middle and High School Band Director John Kibler said. “The students worked very hard and performed challenging music for the judges.”

The MMS honors choir features the talents of 11 remarkable students, while the MMS band thrives with a vibrant group of 35 students and the MHS band performs with a skilled ensemble of 22 students.

