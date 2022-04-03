Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station announces car show enforcement

On Saturday afternoon, The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station made a public announcement on social media in regards to the unpermitted car show gathering at the Malibu Country Mart and Cross Creek Road shopping center. The Sheriff’s Department said they have increased enforcement in order to maintain public safety as the event is not permitted.

“For quite some time, exotic cars owners have been gathering at the Malibu Country Mart and Cross Creek centers to talk, share stories, and admire one another’s vehicles. Unfortunately, these crowds have grown too large and are impeding many of the business’ ability to operate, and are creating parking/safety issues for local patrons,” the post reads. “After several discussions with the City of Malibu and the property owners, the Sheriff’s Department has been asked to increase our enforcement of both traffic laws and code enforcement in order to keep our citizens safe. We are asking those who participate in the “car show” to stop congregating in these parking lots as the event is not permitted or allowed. We are seeking everyone’s cooperation and hoping to avoid issuing citations. While we understand some may be frustrated by this increase in enforcement, the safety of the community is our highest priority.”

⚠️PSA: Exotic cars owners have been gathering at the Malibu Country Mart/Cross Creek centers for sometime. Unfortunately, these crowds have grown too large and are impeding business' ability to operate, and creating parking/safety issues for local patrons. https://t.co/TEyPBKZOUO pic.twitter.com/DHNEVu9XST — LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) April 2, 2022

Q

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...