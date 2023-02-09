HomeNewsBreaking News
NewsBreaking NewsNews Briefs

Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Department investigating possible kidnapping

Judy Abel
By Judy Abel
0
360
The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station in Agoura Hills. Photo by Samantha Bravo.

A spokesperson at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s station confirmed they are investigating a report of a possible kidnapping in Malibu Wednesday. Sheriffs were called Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. about an incident that appeared suspicious. A caller described seeing men appear to abduct a woman and put her in a car against her will near Rambla Pacifico and Hume Rd. 

The Sheriff’s spokeperson was unable to provide any details on descriptions of the car, alleged victim or suspects, but did confirm an investigation is taking place. The LASD spokesperson said he hoped the incident was a mistaken call.

Previous article
Deadly section of PCH north of Malibu to get a redesign
Judy Abel
Judy Abel

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this:
×