Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Department investigating possible kidnapping

A spokesperson at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s station confirmed they are investigating a report of a possible kidnapping in Malibu Wednesday. Sheriffs were called Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. about an incident that appeared suspicious. A caller described seeing men appear to abduct a woman and put her in a car against her will near Rambla Pacifico and Hume Rd.

The Sheriff’s spokeperson was unable to provide any details on descriptions of the car, alleged victim or suspects, but did confirm an investigation is taking place. The LASD spokesperson said he hoped the incident was a mistaken call.

