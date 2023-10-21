Malibu Library to provide free vaccines for children on Monday Oct. 23

LA County Department of Public Health is partnering with LA County Library to provide free flu vaccinations for children, the updated 2023-24 COVID-19 vaccine, and Mpox vaccine, on Monday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Malibu Library. Health insurance is not required.

Make an appointment online at your preferred library location to avoid longer wait times. Appointments are available on myturn.ca.gov. Search by zip code.

*Vaccine clinics are open for walk-ins. Vaccines available while supplies last. Vaccine brands are subject to availability, and we are unable to guarantee them at this time.

Mpox vaccine only available to eligible groups. For more details, please visit Mpox info page.

The updated 2023-24 COVID-19 vaccine is available to people aged 12 and older.

LA County Department of Public Health recommends flu vaccinations for all persons 6 months of age and older, including healthy children and adults.

For more info on vaccines, please visit the vaccine info page.

Important information for minors being vaccinated at a site run by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health:

A consent form is required for all minors ages 6 months through 17 in order to be vaccinated.

Youth ages 16 and 17 years of age should be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian if possible. If this is not possible, they must bring a consent form signed by their parent or legal guardian.

Children ages 6 months through 15 years must be accompanied by their parent, legal guardian, or a responsible adult. If the child is accompanied by a responsible adult, the consent form must name the responsible person and be signed by the parent or legal guardian.

Health insurance is not required; however, insurance card information is required if insured

