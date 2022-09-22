HomeCalendar
CalendarNews

Malibu Library Program: Glitter Globes for Teens

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
0
3
Malibu Library. Photo by Samantha Bravo.

Stop by the Malibu Library Thursday, Sept. 22, for an opportunity to create a glitter globe. Draw a picture of yourself, your favorite anime character or someone you love, then pick a colorful glitter cloud that fits the mood. You’ll use liquids with different viscosities to create a slow snowfall effect! For teens ages 12-17.

Attendance is limited, and advance registration is required. Please register every individual in your party, including kids. This will be used to save your spots in the program. We cannot guarantee availability for any unregistered attendees. 

This event is held in-person. LA County Public Health strongly encourages masks and physical distancing indoors regardless of vaccination status. Masks will continue to be available for customers upon request. Please see the Guidelines for Attendees during the registration process for more information.

Link to register: https://visit.lacountylibrary.org/event/7181173

Previous article37th annual Triathlon brings thousands to Zuma Beach
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Advertisement

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this: