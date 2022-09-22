Malibu Library Program: Glitter Globes for Teens

Stop by the Malibu Library Thursday, Sept. 22, for an opportunity to create a glitter globe. Draw a picture of yourself, your favorite anime character or someone you love, then pick a colorful glitter cloud that fits the mood. You’ll use liquids with different viscosities to create a slow snowfall effect! For teens ages 12-17.

Attendance is limited, and advance registration is required. Please register every individual in your party, including kids. This will be used to save your spots in the program. We cannot guarantee availability for any unregistered attendees.

This event is held in-person. LA County Public Health strongly encourages masks and physical distancing indoors regardless of vaccination status. Masks will continue to be available for customers upon request. Please see the Guidelines for Attendees during the registration process for more information.

Link to register: https://visit.lacountylibrary.org/event/7181173

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...