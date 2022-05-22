Malibu High students give back

Malibu High School, in partnership with UCLA Health, hosted a blood drive where an estimated 80 students registered to donate blood on Tuesday, May 17.

UCLA Blood and Platelet Center Community Liaison Terri Hill is also the coordinator for the high school blood drives. Hill said the center organizes blood drives twice a year at the high school and throughout the year at Malibu City Hall.

UCLA Health Nurse Dreana Elliot helps draw blood at Malibu High School on Tuesday, May 17. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT/ UCLA Health Nurse Dreana Elliot asks Malibu High senior Tiffany Orian how she feels while she gives blood at Malibu High School on Tuesday, May 17. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

“The students seem to love to give blood because, one, they get out of class; two, they get snacks; and three, we give them a movie ticket or gift card as a thank you,” Hill said. “They also are in charge of recruiting, and we work with the student government class, and they are actually the ones that will advertise amongst the school and it’s kind of like their project.”

Students were provided with a snack and water prior to donating. Eligible donors received an AMC movie ticket or a Starbucks gift card.

A cancer patient requires two units of platelets per week. An automobile accident victim can require 50 units of red blood cells, five units of platelets, and 50 units of plasma. Platelet transfusions are routinely needed to support patients undergoing cancer therapy, open heart surgery or organ transplantation. Platelets have a short shelf life and must be transfused within five days of collection. This requires constant replenishment of supply. A single donor can donate platelets up to 24 times per year.

Malibu High School seniors Tiffany Orian and Jaz Abbey donated blood.

This was Orian’s first time donating and said she’s donating to help people.

“I was so nervous because I was scared of needles, but it was honestly fine,” Orian said.

Abbey said she has donated blood before and knows it’s important to give back.

“I feel like it’s good to help out whenever you can,” Abbey said.

With a goal of 40 pints, Hill said they believe they will surpass that goal with the number of students and community members who have registered to donate.

For more information, visit, www.uclahealth.org/gotblood or call (310)825-0888 x2.

Around 80 students registered at the blood drive organized at Malibu High School by UCLA Health on Tuesday, May 17. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

