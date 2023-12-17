Malibu High School Mock Trial Team makes the quarterfinals

MHS advances along with seven other high schools to the state championship in March 2024

The MHS 2023-24 Mock Trial team, advised by Kimberly Auer, made it to the quarterfinals of Los Angeles County’s Mock Trial Competition. More than 2,200 middle and high school students competed in the Teach Democracy Los Angeles County Mock Trial Competition at Stanley Mosk Courthouse Starting on Nov. 2. Los Angeles County middle and high school students competed to secure their place to advance to the Mock Trial State Championship Los Angeles.

“They have made it to the quarterfinals! It is a very exciting achievement, as our students have been working for months to prepare their case,” Jolynn Regan said in an email to The Malibu Times.

The competition kicked off on Nov. 2 with 124 private and public school teams. MHS has advanced to the quarterfinals along with seven other high schools who competed to secure their place in the California State Mock Trial Championships in March 2024. Students portray the roles of attorneys, witnesses, clerks and bailiffs to solve hypothetical criminal cases in front of real judges and attorneys. In the courtroom, students are judged on their understanding of the law and their ability to argue their legal case.

For more than 42 years, Teach Democracy, a Los Angeles‐based nonprofit that provides nonpartisan civic education through interactive programs for youth, has brought high school mock trial programs to counties throughout California. With more than 8,000 students participating statewide, the program teaches working knowledge of our judicial system as participants develop critical and analytical thinking, and communications skills, and gain an understanding of their obligations and responsibilities as participating members of our society.

The MHS 2023-24 mock trial team is:

Sophie Regan, Felix DeRaspide Ross, Chloe Loquet, Raya Israel, Brienna Brandau, Irina Columbeanu, Sasha Mendez, Caidyn Osviowitz, Payton Pollack, Ore Porat, Aidan Colburn, Lee Tantet, Cole Zampas-Klean, Sean Perl, Vera Kibler, Kyla Walser, Cooper Rose, Hank Norby, and Rayan Mirmohammadsedeghi.

