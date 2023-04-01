Malibu High School Counselor recognized

Linh Snyder is a college and career counselor at Malibu High School and was recently recognized by the National Association for College Admission Counseling.

“Every day looks different, and I never know what I am walking into, but my students keep me entertained, laughing, and remind me how important my role as a counselor is,” Snyder said.

Q&A provided by the National Association for College Admission Counseling.

What drew you to the world of college admission counseling?

Right out of college, I started working with a TRIO program at Cal Lutheran University. I loved supporting students through their college application process, so when a position in the undergraduate admission office at Cal Lutheran was presented, I knew I wanted that role to better understand the higher education landscape. Working in admissions gave me the opportunity to grow as a professional, learn from the best mentors, and serve students who were first-generation like myself. After four years of admissions work, I transitioned to the high school side in my current role as the college and career counselor at Malibu High School.

What is your favorite part of the job?

The students! Every day looks different and I never know what I am walking into, but my students keep me entertained, laughing, and remind me how important my role as a counselor is.

How has NACAC played a role in your career?

NACAC has helped me in providing the resources and the opportunity to connect with others in this profession. I remember attending my first NACAC event in San Diego and thinking that this is a space I knew I wanted to be a part of. NACAC was MY PEOPLE! They are here to serve students and build community. I’ve had many mentors through this association and many other counselors who I can just call on the phone when I need advice. I love that about NACAC. In turn, I am able to serve this year as a mentor through the WACAC LDI program and NACAC GWI faculty.

What do you think is the biggest challenge facing our profession today?

We need more school counselors in K-12 schools. In the last few years with COVID and other mental health challenges, we need more professionals in school counseling to better support all students.

When you aren’t working, what do you like to do?

Going to try new restaurants and coffee shops with my husband; watching my kids cook (they love making pasta); gardening; creating the ultimate brunch café menu for when I open my own restaurant; and watching HGTV, of course.

What five words would you use to describe yourself?

A dreamer, nature-lover, educator, goofy, and optimist.

To learn more about the organization visit, nacanet.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...