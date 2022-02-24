Malibu High School Basketball Beats Nordoff High

Sharks head to Santa Paula on Tuesday for a Citrus Coast match against the Cardinals

In Thursday’s Jan. 20 league match, Malibu High School Sharks boys basketball team scored a tight 38-37 triumph over the Ojai Nordoff Rangers at home.

In their next game, the Sharks meet the Santa Paula Cardinals (Santa Paula, CA) in a Citrus Coast match on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Malibu will attempt to move on its 10-4 season record. The Cardinals enter the match with a 7-14 record after their 45-39 league win over Hueneme (Oxnard).

With the defeat, Nordhoff moves to 11-8 on the year. The Rangers host Carpinteria (Carpinteria) to meet the Warriors in a Citrus Coast match on Tuesday, Jan. 25. The Warriors enter the match with a record of 5-10. Carpinteria lost 47-37 in their recent league match against Santa Paula (Santa Paula).

The Malibu Sharks take the ball to the hoop against the Nordoff Rangers on Jan. 20. Photos by Devon Meyers/TMT Fans cheer at the sidelines during the Malibu Sharks vs. the Ojai Nordoff Rangers on Jan. 20. Photos by Devon Meyers/TMT The Malibu Sharks on the sidelines during the basketball game vs. the Ojai Nordoff Rangers. Photos by Devon Meyers/TMT

