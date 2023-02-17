Malibu High School Athletics need your help; volunteers and donations needed

Our MHS Athletes NEED YOUR HELP! We are hosting the Annual Marie Smith Malibu High Invitational Track Meet. Not only is it a FUN day for Track & Field athletes and their families it’s a great fundraising opportunity for ALL our MHS Athletes through our Shark Shack serving food, snacks and beverages to the approx. 1,000 participants and spectators who will be attending. Please consider DONATING ITEMS from the list below to make this event a huge success. If you are short on time but still want to help, please make a cash donation using GREEN BUTTON.

DROP OFF: Pool parking lot. Fri. Feb. 17 from 1:15-1:45 and Wed. Feb. 22 from 2:30-3:45.

More info here:

We’re getting ready for the Marie Smith Track Meet and need your help! Volunteers and donations needed: https://t.co/VUdmFH4eTk — Patrick Miller (@malibuprincipal) February 17, 2023

