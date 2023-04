Who lives in a pineapple under the sea and became the hottest musical star? Why, its SpongeBob Square Pants! And now he’s ready to ride the wave to Malibu High School, along with his friends Patrick, Sandy Cheeks, Squidward, Mr. Krabs and the whole Bikini Bottom gang, to entertain and delight audiences in this brilliant, bright, and hilarious musical. The musical runs on April 28, 29, and 30. At Malibu High School Theater, 30215 Morning View Drive. To purchase tickets, visit SMMUSD.ORG/MALIBU.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...