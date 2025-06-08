Malibu High Boys Golf takes third at CIF Championship — again

Sharks come within two strokes of the title, capping a strong season with second straight third-place finish

The Malibu High Sharks boys golf team placed third at the CIF Southern Section Division 6 Team Championship for the second consecutive season on May 19 at Meadowlark Golf Course in Huntington Beach.

The Sharks were two strokes away from claiming the championship.

The team’s head coach, Anna Deshautelle, said Malibu played outstandingly.

“When we had the lead, we were playing really well,” she said. “As a team, this was probably our best effort of the season. We were solid as a team.”

Alta Loma claimed the title with 411 points. Damien placed second with 412. Malibu’s 413 slotted them third. The field included 17 other teams.

Sophomore Maxon Chiate and senior Hank Norby each shot 78 to lead the Sharks, while senior Brody Graham finished with 79. Senior Roman Parra had 87, senior Rhys Alterman had 91, and Remington Runyan had 107.

The Sharks — propelled by savvy putting — started the match hot and led the field through the first nine holes. But their momentum cooled during the final stretch, Deshautelle explained.

“We were solid on the front nine,” she recalled. “On the back nine, we had a couple of missed strokes, and a couple of bad luck things happened. I could see we had the banner but then we didn’t. That’s golf, though.”

Malibu entered the championship with confidence, having won the Citrus Coast League title. Graham won league MVP honors, and he and Chiate competed in the individual golf championship on May 15.

“I felt like we were in a good position,” Deshautelle said. “Finishing third in CIF Division 6 isn’t a bad season.”

She praised the squad’s four seniors, who are heading off to college.

“Hopefully, they keep playing golf for fun,” she said. “Golf is a game you can play your whole life. It can open doors for you if you go out and play with the right people. I’m hopeful they will keep playing recreationally.”

