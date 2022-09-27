HomeNews
Malibu Foundation to host Emergency Preparedness for Seniors on Wed, Sept. 28 from 11 to 12 p.m. at Malibu City Hall

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
The Malibu Foundation is hosting a free emergency preparedness event for seniors in the community on Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Malibu City Hall in the Senior Center. There will be giveaways for attendees, including FEMA-approved emergency go-bags. Complementary lunch will be included. For more information, call (310) 456-2489, ext. 357. No RSVP required. 

