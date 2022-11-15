HomeMalibu Life
Malibu Film Society screened “The Woman King”

Jimy Tallal
The Malibu Film Society screened “The Woman King." Photo by Jimy Tallal.

The Malibu Film Society screened “The Woman King,” a true story about an all-female warrior unit that protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey from the 1600s to the 1800s. The film was primarily made by women of color and is in theaters now. Four guests came for an in-person audience Q&A: Producer Cathy Schulman, Actress Thuso Mbedu, Director Gina Prince-Bythewood and Film Editor Terilyn Shropshire. Photo by Jimy Tallal.

