Malibu Farmers Market Annual Paws for a Cause takes place on April 14

Offering an extraordinary opportunity to connect with like-minded animal lovers, savor unparalleled culinary creations, and possibly find a new furry friend to become a lifelong companion, the annual Malibu Farmers Market Paws for a Cause pet adoption event, one of the largest animal rescue gatherings in LA County, will take place on Sunday, April 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Malibu Farmers Market, 23555 Civic Center Way, Library Plaza, Malibu (malibufarmersmarket.net.) Promising a diverse array of animals in need of forever homes — from majestic horses to playful puppies and kittens to graceful seniors and everything in between — Paws for a Cause is a special day filled with compassion, community, and culinary delights sponsored by the Cornucopia Foundation’s Malibu Farmers Market.

At the Paws for a Cause event, visitors can meet and interact with lovable animals up for adoption by many of the leading pet rescues in the LA area, gain valuable insights from experts in the field, and explore an exquisite selection of local gourmet foods, all while embracing the joy of giving back. According to Debra Bianco, CEO of the Cornucopia Foundation and overseer of the Malibu Farmers Market, Paws for a Cause celebrates the spirit of pet adoption and offers a new lease on life for animals of all ages and sizes. We encourage everyone in the community to bring a friend, come for lunch, shop to your heart’s content, and support a noble cause! Let’s make a difference together at this one-of-a-kind event!”

The Cornucopia Foundation was one of the first organizations to get hands-on environmental education into the schools of Southern California. To partially fund its mission, the Cornucopia Foundation established the Malibu Farmers Market in 2000 which is dedicated to environmental stewardship, animal welfare, and philanthropy. Bianco has meticulously hand-selected vendors who not only produce the highest quality goods but also share the Foundation’s commitment to ethical practices and sustainability.

