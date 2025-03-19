Malibu City Council to Hold Special Work Session on Recovery and Rebuilding Efforts

The Malibu City Council will hold a Special Work Session on Wednesday, March 19, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. to discuss ongoing recovery and rebuilding efforts following recent disasters, including the Palisades Fire.

The meeting agenda includes:

Confirmation of the Director of Emergency Services Order related to the Palisades Fire recovery

related to the Palisades Fire recovery Fire Rebuild Policy Discussion

Residents and stakeholders can access the agenda in the City’s Agenda Center. The meeting will be livestreamed on the City’s YouTube channel and via Zoom Webinar.

For more information, visit the City of Malibu’s rebuild website.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...