Malibu City Council holds special meeting to ratify emergency declaration on Tuesday, Jan. 14

On Tuesday, January 14, the Malibu City Council convened a special meeting at 2 p.m. to formally ratify the city’s Emergency Declaration. All council members were in attendance, with the exception of Councilmember Steve Uhring.

The meeting began with a brief update from Assistant City Manager Joseph Toney, who outlined the latest developments in the city’s emergency response efforts. Mayor Doug Stewart followed with an overview of the city’s actions during the recent fire, highlighting the ongoing efforts to assist residents and manage recovery efforts.

Despite the progress report, several pressing concerns were not addressed during the meeting. Residents raised questions about the continued technical issues with the city’s website and the lack of communication regarding city staff’s absence from City Hall.

Five residents spoke during the public comment period, voicing concerns and seeking clarity on the city’s emergency response and recovery timeline. Many of these questions are expected to be addressed at an upcoming Town Hall meeting scheduled for next Tuesday, January 21.

As Malibu continues to recover from the devastating fire, city officials have committed to providing additional information and updates. Stay tuned for more details following next week’s Town Hall.

